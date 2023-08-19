A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $79,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in A. O. Smith by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

