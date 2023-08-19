Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

AKR stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II acquired 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.