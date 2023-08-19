Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXPFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

