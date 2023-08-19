Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

