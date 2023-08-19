Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) versus AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Financial Analysis

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of AMC Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of AMC Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Adeia alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC Networks has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 AMC Networks 3 1 0 0 1.25

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adeia and AMC Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.25%. AMC Networks has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than AMC Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adeia and AMC Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 2.41 -$295.88 million ($2.80) -3.54 AMC Networks $3.10 billion 0.16 $7.59 million ($0.21) -54.14

AMC Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. AMC Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and AMC Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -55.32% 29.68% 10.12% AMC Networks -0.20% 41.42% 7.24%

Summary

Adeia beats AMC Networks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology. The International and Other segment focuses on the AMC Networks International and 25/7 Media. The company was founded by Charles Francis Dolan on March 9, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.