Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,177,800 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 5,512,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51,778.0 days.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $7.36 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Adevinta ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

