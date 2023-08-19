Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AVTE stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.33. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $30.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.
Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics
In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $159,592.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,816 shares of company stock valued at $727,989 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
See Also
