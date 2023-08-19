Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

AMG opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

