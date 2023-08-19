Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,257. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Agilysys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Agilysys by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Agilysys by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

