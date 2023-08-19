Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE AEM opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

