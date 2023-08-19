Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Air Lease by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,652,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,581,000 after acquiring an additional 98,873 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

