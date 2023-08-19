Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,913,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,448,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.69.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

