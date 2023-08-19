Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Downgraded to Hold at Laidlaw

Laidlaw cut shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 65.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

