Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $36.20.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

