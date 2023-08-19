Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Altimmune Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ALT opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 45.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.