AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMC. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.77.

AMC Entertainment’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,702,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,524,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,464,774 shares of company stock worth $54,055,259 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,406,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 1,315,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.