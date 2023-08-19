American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.04 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

