American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

