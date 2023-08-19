American Express (NYSE:AXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

NYSE AXP opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

