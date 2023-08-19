American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE AMT opened at $176.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.30 and a 52 week high of $277.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

