Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.22.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $332.50 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.20 and a 200 day moving average of $322.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

