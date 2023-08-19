AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $19,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

