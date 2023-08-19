Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $4.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $21.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $18.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $149.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

