Analysts Offer Predictions for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 1.1 %

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 7.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.71. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 69.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

