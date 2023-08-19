Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $142.58

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $121.35 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

