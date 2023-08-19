Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $45.67

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Global-e Online by 469.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $35,057,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $27,524,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

