Analysts Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT at $353.00

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LRLCY

L’Oréal Stock Performance

About L’Oréal

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $97.64.

(Get Free Report

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.