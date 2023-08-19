Andrew Hagopian Purchases 4,200 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Hagopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Andrew Hagopian bought 4,600 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $97,934.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $21.81 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

