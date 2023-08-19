Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE AM opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $460,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $82,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 271,090 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 65.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 395,769 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

