APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $47.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in APA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after buying an additional 440,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

