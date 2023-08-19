ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$23.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARX opened at C$20.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.00.

(Get Free Report

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.