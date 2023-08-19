Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.42.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Arcellx Price Performance

Insider Activity

Arcellx stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $13,079,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,513,230 shares in the company, valued at $104,299,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $13,079,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,513,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,299,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,468 shares of company stock worth $13,765,370. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.