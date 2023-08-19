Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Arcos Dorados worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 399,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,347,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after buying an additional 148,090 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

ARCO opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

