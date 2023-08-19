Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Update

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $180.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $401,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,156 shares of company stock worth $32,964,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after acquiring an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.