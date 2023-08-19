Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AWI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $74.58 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $93.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

