Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.93.

Insider Activity

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 181,800 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 12,563 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at $535,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 199,514 shares of company stock worth $570,452. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

