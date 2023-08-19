Assurant, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $12.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $140.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.47. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after buying an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,503,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,158,593. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

