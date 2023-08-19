AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

