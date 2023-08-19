Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $92.97 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.