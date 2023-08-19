AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

AN opened at $158.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at $723,961,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,258 shares of company stock valued at $48,758,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

