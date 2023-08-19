Avista (NYSE:AVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho cut their price target on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Avista alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVA

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. Avista has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,588. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avista

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.