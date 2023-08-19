Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AVT stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
