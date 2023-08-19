Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avnet Stock Down 0.1 %

AVT stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Avnet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Avnet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.