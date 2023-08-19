Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

