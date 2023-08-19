AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.