Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 73,619 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 127,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

