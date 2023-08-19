Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

