B. Riley Weighs in on Gritstone bio, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gritstone bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gritstone bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.51. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

