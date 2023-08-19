Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.