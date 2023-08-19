Banco Santander S.A. Sells 77,610 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 212,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 248,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 71,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,295,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,377,000 after purchasing an additional 345,383 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $140.84. The company has a market cap of $433.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.