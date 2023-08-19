Bank of America Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $31.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.