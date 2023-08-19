Bank of America Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $102.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $94.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

